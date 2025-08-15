The weekend is here and there will be some subtle changes ahead these next couple days. At least in recent days, it’s been dry, sunny and hot overall, and we will experience more heat and sunshine this weekend. The main difference, however, is that rain chances will be a bit higher.

With that said, still expect plenty of dry time over the course of the weekend. The main reason for the change is that moisture levels will be a bit higher, but with an onshore flow persisting, that will contribute to a typical summertime pattern.

That means for both days, expect some morning, passing showers followed by inland thunderstorms in the afternoon with more sunshine by the coast. Out of the two days, Saturday has a higher rain chance of 40%, with the highest risk for seeing rain being midday.

Otherwise, temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top off into the low to mid 90s. Feels-like readings will generally top the 100-105F range.

Heading into next week, rain chances will turn a bit higher compared to recent days while temperatures climb too. With more of a land wind direction projected much of next week, that will drive high temperatures up and into the mid 90s for many locations, especially away from the coast.

As far as rain chances go, it will depend on the exact track of Hurricane Erin. Erin will very likely remain well offshore from Florida but it will still have an influence of moisture levels with pockets of moisture but also areas of dry air flowing into Florida around the system.

Therefore, the forecast can trend a bit wetter or a bit drier on at least some of the days next week depending on Erin’s progress.

Tropical update

All eyes remain on Hurricane Erin as it is the only named system in the Atlantic basin. There are no other areas to watch for possible tropical development at this time.

As of the 2PM Friday advisory, Erin is a Category 1 hurricane moving west-northwest and getting closer to the Caribbean islands.

The most likely track is for the core of the hurricane to be north of the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles this weekend. Some impacts in the form of heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds are possible, however, in addition to marine hazards.

By early next week, Erin is forecast to become a major hurricane while most likely passing northeast of Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Then for the mid next week time frame, the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center is for the center of Erin to track between Bermuda and the Outer Banks of North Carolina but both of these areas should continue to monitor the progress of this storm.