Severe Storms Today

Good morning, South Florida!
A low-pressure system over the Gulf continues to move closer to the FL coastline. We will likely get heavy rainfall out of this later today, and possibly some storms that may be severe. The rain covers much of the Southeast.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, we are under a Slight Risk of seeing some severe thunderstorms today. If a severe storm develops, we could see gusty winds in excess of 50-60 mph, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado/waterspout.
The main event will take place tonight into overnight, with rain chances increasing now into tonight.
Let’s time it out! Throughout the morning and early afternoon, we could see some showers here and there. Tonight into tomorrow morning is where our rain chance is near 90%.
Over the next 3 days, we can see anywhere between 1-3 inches of rain due to this system.
Airport delays are expected later today across the Southeast, including Florida Airports. Check with your airline if you have a flight today for delays and cancellations, especially later tonight.
Stay safe, South Florida!