Following a very beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, it will be a completely different story when it comes to our weather this Sunday.

A large storm system is approaching Florida from the Gulf of Mexico and will impact us in two parts, bringing a line of storms through South Florida today and then rounds of rain and storms from a second area of low pressure on Monday.

With today’s forecast, there’s a line of thunderstorms set up over the eastern Gulf of Mexico that will have to be monitored for severe weather as it roars east and across South Florida midday today.

The most likely timing for when this main line of storms pushes across the area will be 11AM-2PM, but a few showers and storms will be possible ahead of this line too.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are forecast to be embedded with this line, which could contain a tornado, damaging winds and/or hail. There could also be isolated areas of flooding with some locations forecast to receive more than 1 inch of rain.

By the mid-afternoon, the severe weather threat will end and conditions and gradually turn drier with some peeks of sunshine before sunset.

Overnight tonight will be the transition between low pressure systems with drier conditions ahead for most areas, although a passing shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Then by tomorrow, rounds of rain will be likely throughout much of the day, especially during the morning and midday hours. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy and cool day with highs only near 70F.

A second front will push through South Florida late Monday, and that will finally clear out this messy weather with conditions turning cooler and drier.

The midweek period of our week is looking fairly nice with sunshine, dry and cool conditions, although it will still be on the windy side Tuesday, with a gradual relaxation in winds by Thursday. Lows midweek will also return back into the 50s, which is below average.