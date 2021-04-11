Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Although the day started off dry and sunny, a cold front headed south across FL will bring us storms later on this afternoon, some of which may be severe. Tomorrow, the front will be over SoFlo, and rain will linger. By Tuesday, the front clears the area, leaving us with drier air but no heat relief.

Today, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Sunshine State under a chance of seeing severe thunderstorms. Locally, this means that we could see damaging winds, hail, isolated flooding, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. There’s a slight chance for Broward and Miami-Dade, and a marginal chance for the Florida Keys.

Today, scattered to numerous storms will be possible, some of which may be severe. The strongest storms could have damaging wind gusts (60+ mph), hail (1″+), and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.