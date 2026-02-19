Our south Florida temperatures have been pleasant, steady and seasonable so far this week. Enjoy what’s left of it, though, because a dramatic difference is coming fairly soon. What about Thursday? Only slightly warmer temperatures are forecast with a light flow from the south. It’s because High Pressure in the Atlantic is drifting away.

Even as the center of the High departs, it’s large enough to continue supplying dry and stable air.

Overall, in the short run, conditions will cooperate nicely for outdoor activities and the only snag could involve some early morning Fog for inland areas. Any fog should lift quickly after sunrise. The next weather change involves building warmth and humidity from Friday through much of the weekend. It’ll happen as our flow becomes more southwesterly (then westerly) ahead of a Front.

Despite needing rain (and with a serious drought across most of the region) we’ll remain dry through Friday and Saturday. You’ll detect the extra heat, especially with plenty of weekend sunshine. If you’re heading to the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, prepare for the warmest air of the year, so far! The push of warmth should peak Sunday afternoon, for us.

It seems likely that both Ft. Lauderdale and Miami will, at least, match record highs Sunday afternoon. Current records are in the mid 80’s. Of course, it’s all about timing, especially related to a Florida Front. The current thinking is that we’ll be south of the boundary through peak heating (Sunday). If the front were to move more quickly, or if clouds advance faster, temperatures may hold back but it’ll still feel steamy for February! Finally, then, colder air will filter into Florida as winds turn out of the north. Here’s a look at the forecast lows for Monday Morning (considerably colder). This Cold Wave will probably peak Tuesday morning, by the way, with modest warming into the middle of next week.

