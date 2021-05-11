Set to get Wetter

A front will be nearing So FL trapping plenty of moisture over our area.

Chances for rain will be on the rise and as Thursday arrives we could see a better chances for rain. The forecast looks soggy through Friday as well and some downpours could still be hanging around by Saturday.

RAINY SEASON

It starts May 15th, and now NWS has issued their seasonal outlook.

These are the typical seasonal rain totals. NWS says we should see near or just above typical rain chances for the season, however they caution a tropical system could push those totals even higher.