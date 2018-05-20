Seriously soggy

The weekend was a wash-out. Torrential rain targeted many south Florida locations but hardest hit was Broward County. Ft. Lauderdale came within one-tenth of an inch of a rain record and nearly chalked up 5 inches of rain on Sunday! Unbelievably, Tamarac had even more (with over 7 inches of rain within 24 hours). No doubt the ground remains saturated. On Monday, we have the ongoing threat of flooding. Any additional rain will aggravate conditions so be aware that street closures are possible and ponding on roads could be an issue. A Street Flood Watch has been extended for all of Broward County until noon on Monday. A river of tropical moisture has been flowing from the Caribbean northward into Florida (and beyond). With that deep moisture in place, and a series of weather disturbances nearby, we’ve been primed for wet conditions. The general moisture track may tend to shift slightly away from south Florida from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. That would give us a needed break. While showers could still be possible, they probably wouldn’t be as numerous. Next, during the middle of the week we’ll need to focus on another feature that could send us more heavy rainfall. It’s a “yet to form” area of low pressure that’s expected to evolve. Several forecast models show the developing low moving northward out of the western Caribbean (near the Yucatan Peninsula). If it pans out, we’d be on the wet side of the disturbance and it would likely draw more tropical moisture into our region. Stay tuned.