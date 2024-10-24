More of the same is ahead this Thursday: near-typical temperatures, a lighter breeze, times of cloudiness and the occasional shower.

High pressure remains in control, steering in some moisture with a northeast wind and therefore allowing for this shower risk.

Drier air will settle in time for this weekend, however, allowing for lower rain chances and nicer-feeling conditions. This is courtesy of a weak front.

This first out of two upcoming fronts will usher in lower humidity and milder temperatures, especially come Sunday.

Besides some spotty showers, mainly on Saturday, it’s looking quiet this weekend with a beach breeze and mostly cloudy skies.

Heading into the start of next week, another front will arrive but this time it will come with wetter weather. Behind this front, which is currently on track to arrive Tuesday, will be a return to the windy times. That onshore wind will also drive in times of showers and keep skies on the mostly cloudy side, especially the first half of the week.

It’s still too early to confidently discuss the Halloween forecast for next Thursday but early conditions are for mild temperatures and windy conditions along with a shower chance.