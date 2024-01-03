Following a nice lull in active weather across South Florida, with a streak of lows in 50s, that wave of cold weather will come to an end while rain chances rise.

Lows across most of South Florida this morning reached the 50s once again but lows in the 50s going forward will hard to come by over the next 7 days. Some inland locations may still reach the upper 50s tonight but it certainly won’t be as common.

One front crossed through the area yesterday and another one will arrive tomorrow. In between these fronts, temperatures will remain mild while skies will be mostly cloudy this Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, the front will cross through midday with limited moisture. Besides spotty showers in spots, it will be a mostly dry day with times of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be warmer into the upper 70s for highs courtesy of a southwest wind in the morning.

Behind this first out of three future fronts, temperatures are only forecast to drop by a degree or two with another warmup ahead for this upcoming weekend.

Friday is looking mostly dry before scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming possible Saturday afternoon throughout Sunday given higher moisture levels with this second front.

This next front has the potential to stall near South Florida into early next week, so while rain chances will be highest over the weekend, a few lingering showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

By the middle of next week, you guessed it — another front arrives! This next front will likely bring rain at some point between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a strong storm system affects the eastern US. It remains unclear whether we will experience any cooling behind this front, however.