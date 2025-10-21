A front has stalled nearby and it will leave some moisture in the air for South Florida to see a few spotty showers on the breeze. As we warm up in the afternoon, an inland storm can’t be ruled out. The front should fall apart by tonight as another approaches the Southeast United States.

This next one will likely clear making for nicer and pleasant conditions on Thursday. However, the wind will be increasing out of the Northeast over the next couple of days creating choppy to rough seas. Only a quick-moving shower possible, but the forecast calls for mainly dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Highs in the mid 80’s and lows in the low to mid 70’s.

Your Storm Team is watching closely a disturbance located in the Caribbean showing signs of organization. NHC has designated it Invest 98L which is an area they want to gather more information on. A Hurricane Hunter mission is set for today to see if they can find a well-defined center of circulation to start initiating advisories. Right now, it is producing tropical storm-force winds up to 45 mph as it moves West at around 13 mph.

Models still don’t have a good handle on intensity and track and that is why it is so important to find the exact center of circulation. For now, the spread in models is showing the uncertainty that exists in the forecast and everyone from Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Jamaica, Cuba and even the Bahamas should be closely monitoring this system.

It is likely going to develop at any moment. Water temperatures now in the Caribbean are the warmest in the Atlantic Basin and this area is in a sweet spot where there is low wind shear. These conditions make tropical development possible.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7