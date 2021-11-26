High pressure over the Southeast United States has provided for a light East wind allowing some clouds and isolated showers/drizzles to move onshore. However, another cold front is forecast to move over Northern/Central Florida during the day today, before washing out over South Florida tonight. This will provide for seasonable highs near 80 degrees. The front won’t bring rain, but expect a mostly sunny and dry Saturday with temperatures cooling off slightly more than today.

By Sunday, an area of low pressure and trailing cold front develops in the Gulf of Mexico and models are showing it will get enough of a push in the upper-levels to move through South Florida on Monday. A couple light showers possible, but not expecting much. However, these series of fronts will reinforce the comfortable cool pattern we’ve had through most of next week. Monday night/Tuesday morning temperatures could be in the widespread 50’s.

SHOPPING FORECAST on this BLACK FRIDAY calls for a slight warming trend along with more sunshine ahead of another front that fades across the South Florida tonight. Highs near 80 degrees and it will be mostly dry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gmO1DgY9Ch — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 26, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7