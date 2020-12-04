Series of Cold Fronts

Cloud coverage has already increased ahead of the 1st weak cold front. A few sprinkles possible today with a chance of showers late Saturday as it moves through the South Florida. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80 degrees.

The 2nd cold front will be the strongest and by Sunday night, a chance of showers and storms (isolated) will be possible. The chance sticks around through early Monday until the front completely clears. Winds turn out of the north quickly and temperatures tumble back into the 50’s on Tuesday. Therefore, make sure you keep the layers close by!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

