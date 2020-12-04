Series of Cold Fronts

Cloud coverage has already increased ahead of the 1st weak cold front. A few sprinkles possible today with a chance of showers late Saturday as it moves through the South Florida. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. Overnight lows in the upper 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80 degrees.

The 2nd cold front will be the strongest and by Sunday night, a chance of showers and storms (isolated) will be possible. The chance sticks around through early Monday until the front completely clears. Winds turn out of the north quickly and temperatures tumble back into the 50’s on Tuesday. Therefore, make sure you keep the layers close by!

CHILL RETURNS: Over the weekend, expect warmer temperatures near normal. A weak front will move through, but won't do much to our temps. Next week, a much stronger front moves through, and we will be waking up in the 50's once again! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/y1EZAgoQqS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 4, 2020

BRIEF WARMING TREND: Although warmer temperatures will return this weekend, it won't be for long! Expect another temperature drop next week as another strong front moves through. We will be back below normal highs and morning temps in the 50's! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZVz6r9vu5d — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 4, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7