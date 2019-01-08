A series of cold fronts are forecast to move into South Florida. Ahead of the first front on Wednesday, look for seasonable warmth and dry weather to continue. It should cross through late in the day to allow winds to switch out of the North. Second front moves through unnoticed on Thursday. Therefore, make sure you have the sweaters and jackets close by. Temperatures will bounce back to warmer values over the weekend with the return of an ocean breeze. We will also introduce a chance of seeing a few coastal showers.

Temperatures will range in the 50's Thursday and Friday as a series of fronts will keep the chilly air in place. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/0PmKZVom12 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 8, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7