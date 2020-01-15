Series of changes ahead

Quiet weather continues due to high pressure extending into Florida from the Atlantic Ocean. It’s providing us with beautifully warm conditions (with warmer-than-average days and nights). Here’s a nice scene of downtown Miami at sunset, early Wednesday evening.

The next change will come as a weak cold front slips southward over the next 24-36 hours. That means Thursday will still feature pleasant and dry weather with a light ocean breeze.

On Friday’s weather map, we see the front moving into the region (probably crossing around mid-day). With it will come more clouds, an increase in winds, and a few batches of rain showers. It’s worth noting that this particular cold front will NOT be the one to cool us off.

Looking ahead, though, a much stronger cold front will arrive early next week. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we’ll see the return of some unsettled weather. This time, a batch of dry and colder air will filter behind the boundary. We’re expecting at least a couple nights in the 50’s (and possible 40’s inland) while daytime highs struggle to rise both Tuesday and Wednesday. Jackets will be necessary with a brisk breeze bringing a noticeable change in the air!