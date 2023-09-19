The stormy pattern continues for south Florida. The current culprit is a front that has stalled nearby. Since the front will linger, so will periods of rain and the threat for more street flooding.

On Wednesday, we’ll need to brace for “anytime showers” while storms will still favor the afternoon and evening hours. As we’ve seen lately, developing storms will sometimes have erratic motion and will tend to move slowly. The ground is saturated from recent rains so any flooding could get amplified quickly.

If there’s some bright news it includes the passage of the “weak and feeble front” towards the end of the week. Upper winds are forecast to help sweep the front southward, ushering-in slightly drier air. The timing? By Friday, we should see deep moisture suppressed south. That will limit the rain and allow for most places to get some needed dry time. It’s worth noting that the front will remain close enough to the Florida Keys so that rain chances won’t decrease very much.

Regardless of this upcoming weather change we’ll officially have the start of the fall season on Saturday morning. Perhaps you’ll detect just a little hint of the seasonal transition. For a brief time, at the start of the weekend, there will actually be a little reduction in humidity. We’ll call it a “small fall”. Unfortunately, it won’t last long.