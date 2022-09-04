Day 2 out of 3 of the Labor Day weekend is here. If you enjoyed Saturday’s weather, then you’re going to love Sunday! Less rain is expected compared to Saturday, except for a few passing showers in the Keys, which should end by midday today. Otherwise, rain chances this Sunday will be capped at 20% with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures will be hot into the low to mid 90s, which is only a couple degrees shy of the records today.

Heading into Labor Day on Monday, the breeze relaxes some more and with a little more moisture present, there will be a better chance for isolated morning showers. By the afternoon, most locations should turn dry with a few clouds. A storm or two could be possible across the western suburbs during the second half of the day.

Rain chances do gradually ramp up through mid next week as South Florida experiences a pattern change for the second half of the week. This will usher in more of a southerly wind flow and more moisture, increasing our risk for afternoon thunderstorms. Regardless, it will remain hot with high temperatures forecast to hit the 90s the next 7+ days.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Earl. As of the 5am advisory, the storm was located to the north of the Virgin Islands with sustained winds up to 50 mph. Through tonight, Earl will bring gusty winds and some showers and thunderstorms to parts of these islands and Puerto Rico. Then starting Monday, the storm should start to turn more to the north while strengthening. The National Hurricane Center now forecasts Earl to become a Category 2 hurricane by Friday somewhere southeast of Bermuda.

Danielle also remains active over the North Atlantic Ocean. This system remains no threat to land but should maintain hurricane strength over the next few days.

Lastly, a new area to watch is being outlooked by the National Hurricane Center near the Cape Verde Islands. A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa today and could slowly develop. It has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm at this time.

