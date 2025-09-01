September is here and the south Florida weather is right on cue for this point of the year. That means you need to be ready to grab your trusty umbrella on short notice (as September is typically our 2nd wettest month, only behind June).

The current weather pattern centers around an old Florida front. It remains draped over the region and probably won’t budge for several days. Bumping up against the boundary is a large pool of tropical moisture. It lurks across south Florida and will act as fuel for future showers and storms. On Tuesday the west flow should carry downpours into Broward and Miami-Dade from the afternoon into the evening. The activity will likely be scattered and slow-moving. Keep in mind, if the rain dumps on some of the same areas, we could face street flooding issues due to the saturated conditions.

Our weather forecast models continue to hone in on Wednesday as, potentially, the day with the most rain (coverage). The wet weather may also start earlier in the day compared to others this week. While it’s hard to draw a lot of distinction in days ahead, one key will be the location of a “lingering low” not far from the Florida coastline. Recently, a Low Pressure disturbance formed near the Space Coast of Florida. The spin will enhance areas of rain for the rest of the week, especially if the front holds together as models depict.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.