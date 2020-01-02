Sensational start

The new year is off to a fine start with ideal weather conditions across south Florida. The sunset view, from late afternoon on Wednesday, is proof of the nice set up.

The rest of Florida is also quiet. Only a few high level clouds are currently extending into the state from the Gulf of Mexico.

As 2020 actually began, high pressure was sitting directly over Florida. Since that time, it has drifted eastward into the Atlantic. As the high continues to push away and weaken, we’ll see the return of southerly air. Of course, that will have us feeling warmer with humidity values on the increase. Don’t worry, though, it won’t last long.

More weather changes are in sight and it includes the approach of a strong cold front. On the Saturday weather map, you can see how the boundary reaches south Florida during the late afternoon hours. In the wake of the front, we could see a round or two of rain showers.

Once the cold front crosses (late Saturday) temperatures will plunge into the 50’s overnight. While that’s happened a few times already this season (seven, to be exact, for Miami) it hasn’t happened since the start of December. Also, the brisk readings will rival the coldest we’ve been, so far the entire season!