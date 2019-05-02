Seems like summer

While it’s only the start of May, a summertime pattern has begun. On Thursday, rain and storms headed our way as a low pressure disturbance lifted over the region (now north of Lake Okeechobee).

Looking back at some of the Thursday storms, here’s a radar capture with a large batch of thunderstorms. They lasted mainly from the late afternoon through the early evening hours, targeting (especially) northern Miami-Dade and much of Broward County. The storms prompted a Street Flood Advisory with a big swath of 2 – 3″ rain amounts. As wind speeds slowed-down later in the day, rain bands lost their push.

Much of Florida was “spotted” with areas of rain, too. Interestingly, the Florida Keys were just out of reach from the disturbance and sea breeze boundaries. As a result, we stayed dry along the Overseas highway!

With the weekend now within reach, we can expect lingering tropical moisture. The low pressure disturbance departs but with humid air intact, along with our daytime heat, there will likely be pop-up showers and storms. The most opportune time for active conditions will be in the afternoon and along developing sea breeze boundaries. By the way, with our air arriving from the south, look for hotter than average temperatures, too, with highs approaching 90-degrees this weekend.