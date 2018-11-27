Season’s coldest

If you’ve been waiting for colder weather, now is your time! South Floridians are finally able to give air conditioners a rest as a refreshing change sweeps in. The leading edge of cooling comes behind a cold front crossing the region on Tuesday.

Now, chilly high pressure is filtering down from the north. As the sky clears over south Florida, temperatures will drastically drop into the upper 40’s (inland) to near 50-degrees by the coast. Jackets will be necessary to start the day on Wednesday.

How long will the cold snap last? Only through the middle of the week. That means similarly cold readings will be in place as you wake up on Thursday. After that, we’ll “turn the corner” into more familiar temperature territory, beginning Friday.

Here’s what will happen: High pressure will shift eastward across the northern reaches of Florida. The clockwise flow of air around the high will allow winds to veer off the ocean. That will signal the start of the warm up. Overall, seasonal type days and nights will return. Daytime highs will even retreat back into the middle 80’s for a warm weekend ahead!