Seasons change, but it’s not noticeable here

As is always the case, south Florida gets an extended period of summer weather. Summer technically ended as of Saturday night, but our summertime lingers well into October (and sometimes November)! As we head into the first days of fall, and the last week of September, expect more sticky heat and humidity to hang around. If we’re lucky, a stronger tropical breeze may build by late Wednesday or Thursday which could help combat some of the steamy air. Speaking of seasons, this is also that time of the year when “seasons intersect”. That means we continue with our south Florida rainy season (through mid October) and Hurricane Season lasts through November. The tropics have been undergoing another surge of activity lately. As of mid-day Saturday, a new tropical storm was classified by the name of Kirk. Tropical Storm Kirk is far from land and only recently moved off the west coast of Africa! The system will likely trudge across the Atlantic. It could eventually approach the Lesser Antilles by late week, around next Friday. There’s plenty of time to monitor its progress. Meanwhile, a second system in the tropics is a depression that’s now falling apart east of the Lesser Antilles. TD Eleven is forecast to fizzle-out entirely during the early part of this week. We’re also watching a couple other “candidates” for tropical development. They, too, could form over the distant Atlantic in the days ahead (with no immediate threat to land). Stay tuned for more potential activity as the tropics remain energized. As for our local weather forecast, look for seasonally hot temperatures with scattered showers arriving off the ocean. The daytime sea breeze collisions could also form a few thunderstorms but these would mainly be focused well inland during the afternoon hours.