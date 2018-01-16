Mild with a Breeze

Temps running a little warmer on Tuesday morning than the chilly start on Monday morning. Winds are still on the breezy side, mainly at the coast.

This Tuesday will be a breeze as northerly winds continue across South Florida. Expect near seasonal highs with isolated showers possible along the breeze @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D42YLIlAhx — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 16, 2018

High pressure will remain our main weather maker as it enters the Western Atlantic. This will keep the northeast winds in place across South Florida again Tuesday. Hazardous conditions remain in place for our local waters. A high risk of rip currents and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect today. Off the breeze, we could see a few showers, but the activity looks to be less than Monday.

More water woes as a strong breeze out of the northeast keeps a high risk of rip currents in place at our local beaches. A Small Craft Advisory is also in place for boaters @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6OZTzk4zTp — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 16, 2018

Our next cold front will move in on Wednesday on the heels of high pressure. Models are still suggesting this will be a “dry front”. Therefore, just a few showers ahead of it. Not a total washout.

Another dip in the jet stream will result in cold air returning on Wednesday night behind the front as high pressure in yet again. Thursday lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. This cold hit will be short-lived as temps warm by the start of the weekend.

