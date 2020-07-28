Seasonal Summer Days

Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening mainly over the interior and Southwest coast. It will be fairly dry around the metro and coastal communities of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Most models are showing a dominant area of high pressure across the Southeast United States stretching into the Atlantic Ocean. This will keep an ocean breeze in place with the sea breeze developing some spotty storms favoring areas well West. Also, it is bring Saharan Dust limiting rain chances. Temperatures will also be very hot in the afternoon. They will range in the low to mid 90’s, along with triple digit heat indices (feels like temperatures).

Weekend weather will be turning gradually wetter.

Look for mostly dry conditions, plenty of heat & hazy skies across South #Florida as Saharan Dust stays with us most of the week. Take the proper precautions if you suffer from allergies or respiratory. Our pattern turns gradually wetter late weekend. @wsvn #flwx @7weather pic.twitter.com/A6WoX0q6KT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 28, 2020

We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure located less than 500 miles East of the Windward Islands. It is gradually getting better organized. Right now, there is no well-defined center of circulation, but conditions will be more favorable for growth. A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during the next few days. It will begin affecting portions of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and The National Hurricane Center could be issuing tropical storm watches or warnings later today. Regardless of development, heavy rains and gusty winds that will spread Westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night into Thursday.

Still to early to know where it may end up because it has not developed. This means the models don’t have a good starting point to plot. We will continue to monitor.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, an area of low pressure in the Atlantic is gradually becoming better organized but still has no defined center. A tropical depression or storm may form in the next couple of days as it continues to move toward the WNW. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XAwVZ00szI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 28, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7