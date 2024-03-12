Happy Tuesday South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the really nice conditions we have been experiencing so far this week. After a weak front brought a refreshing change to South Florida on Monday and again today, the weather pattern will begin to shift as we continue through the week. But in the meantime, South Florida will still get to enjoy comfortable conditions with near average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures earlier this afternoon or once again ‘seasonal’ in the upper 70s and lower 80s after we started off the day in the upper 60s. Our highs have remained typical, however, the return of our onshore wind from the east has allowed overnight temperatures to already begin to warm. We will notice an even bigger difference by the end of the week.

Wednesday will bring some slight changes to the forecast but many may not even notice the difference. Comfortable humidity levels will stick around throughout the day while we continue to enjoy plenty of sunshine during the morning hours and a refreshing breeze off the water. Similar to today, temperatures in the afternoon will once again remain near-average in the lower 80s, however, we may begin to see a little more in the way of cloud cover. The good news is that these should all be fair weather clouds as rain should not be an issue for us (at least not yet). With many visitors from out of town enjoying this spring-like weather, this is a friendly reminder that the rip current risk across East Coast beaches will remain elevated through the remainder of the week so please swim with caution, if going in the water.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to warm. The reason? The area of high-pressure that has kept conditions nice and quiet through the first half of the week will begin to shift farther east into the Atlantic by the end of the week. As it does so, this will cause our wind pattern to veer out of the South. This means that for the upcoming weekend, South Florida will not only notice warmer temperatures, but also humidity levels on the rise. Weekend temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s as humidity levels become far from comfortable. Some areas might even be flirting with record high temperatures! The good news is that South Florida should remain mainly dry for the foreseeable future, apart from a spotty shower coming off the breeze. If you are not a fan of the heat, then you will be happy to know that a weak front is forecast to reach south Florida early next week, which could bring brief relief from the heat as early as Tuesday or next week.

Have a great evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

