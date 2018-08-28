Seasonal Now, Wet Weekend Ahead

Easterly winds will keep a strong hold on South Florida as we cruise into the end of the work week.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will remain in control as our typical summertime pattern wins out through Thursday. Expect morning showers and storms favoring coastal and metro areas. The sea breeze will push the bulk of the moisture inland by the afternoon and early evening hours.

The main storm hazards will be strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning with strong cells.

By the weekend, models suggest a tropical wave, east of the Lesser Antilles, will close in on South Florida. If the wave holds, the influx of deep tropical moisture will bring us a better chance of anytime downpours this Labor Day weekend.

TROPICS

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Tropical development of this wave is possible once it enters the eastern Atlantic waters. Low chances for development expected over the next 5 days.

