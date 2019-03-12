SEASONAL FEEL IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

After flirting with near-record high temperatures today, South Florida will be looking for some relief from the heat. And it looks like a weak front that drifted south across our state today might help us out (at least for a day or two). While this front is expected to weaken upon its arrival tonight, it is still expected to impact us in some way.

As the front reaches South Florida, a few showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning. The front is forecast to stall near the Florida Straits on Wednesday. So behind the front, increasing cloud cover, isolated showers and a breezy Northeast wind will all be the recipe for relief from the sizzling temperatures we have seen last few days (and by relief I mean we could see afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s rather than the mid to upper 80s!

More importantly, humidity will be lower than usual, which will feel nice. We’ll take what we can get at this point!)

Breezy conditions and lower humidity return to the forecast for the second half of the work week. So any Spring Breakers planning on heading out to the beach next week, please remember to use caution while swimming as RIP CURRENTS will be a big threat along Atlantic Beaches by the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend. Deteriorating marine conditions also expected through the second half of the work week. And despite the isolated showers we’ll see on Wednesday, South Florida will dry out and warm up again by Thursday and Friday.

It’s not until the latter part of the weekend and the start of next work week where we will see a higher chance for showers with the arrival of a second cold front.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this second front will bring cooler weather with it! In the meantime, let’s enjoy the seasonal feel and lower humidity next few days.

Enjoy the rest of your work week!

