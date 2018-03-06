Seasonal Day

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Broward until 7pm. High seas, large swells and beach erosion possible through tonight.

Coastal Flood Advisory for Broward was extended until 7pm tonight. Seas of 4 to 8 feet. Large waves being reported. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Zdkvn2Pt2f — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 6, 2018

We had another cool start!

It was cool this morning. This is how we woke up! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Sohi5SnjS9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 6, 2018

Temperatures are expected to be near average in the middle to upper 70’s this afternoon. However, our next cold front approaches tomorrow. Most of the computer models are showing that it will be getting busy for southwest Florida in the morning with showers and storms. By early afternoon, showers and isolated storms will be possible for Broward, Miami-Dade and Florida Keys. Once the front crosses, clearing and cooling will take place. The forecast shows upper 50’s to start on Thursday and lower 50’s on Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7