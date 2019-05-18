SEASONABLE SATURDAY

Good Saturday morning south Florida!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend with only isolated rain chances and temperatures near normal for this time of year.

Coastal showers this morning will push inland for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds will make for a nice May day. A risk of rip currents continues at area beaches and will stick around through the week.

For Sunday, more of the same sea breeze pattern. Morning coastal shower and isolated inland rain during the afternoon. Highs once again in the upper 80s with passing clouds.

Drier air continues to take over for as we head into Monday. Only stray shower chance, plenty of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

This quiet pattern sticks around for the majority of next week. Highs in the upper 80s and low rain chances each day.

The National Hurricane Center is watching the potential of development of a low pressure system south of Bermuda early next week. It won’t have an impact on south Florida regardless of development but we are closing in on hurricane season so now is the time to make sure you have your storm plan in place.

Happy Weekend!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

