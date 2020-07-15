SEA BREEZE STORMS RETURN

We had another steamy day in South Florida on Tuesday as temperatures soared into the mid 90s, shattering records across some South Florida spots. The reason: a Southwest wind and plenty of sunshine through much of the day. This morning South Florida also enjoyed quiet conditions with light winds, rain-free and plenty of sun.
Today will be a transitional day for us as changes slowly make their way back into the forecast. Our wind direction will once again change and an onshore flow (wind out of the East) will set up shop. So today South Florida will finally go back to a more typical summer-time pattern steamy temperatures and sea breeze thunderstorms developing later this afternoon. Different to what we have been seeing last few weeks, eventually showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will begin to push *away* from South Florida.
The end of the week looks to bring more changes to the forecast as we monitor an area of tropical moisture trying to reach us from the Bahamas and the Atlantic. If it holds together, then our rain chances will increase significantly late in the week and South Florida could be in store for a few soggy days. Again, we will have to monitor this area of moisture and if it does reach us, then South Florida will see a wetter weather pattern by the end of the week and could even linger through the upcoming weekend and into next week.
The increased cloud cover and higher rain/storm chances end of week & weekend will have a direct impact on our temperatures during that time. The ocean breeze will bring some relief during the afternoon hours plus limited sun and more rain will help keep our afternoon temperatures a bit closer to average for this time of year. So instead of the record high temperatures South Florida has been seeing recently, it looks like we will return to our typical ‘lower 90s’.