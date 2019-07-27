Sea breeze storms

Sudden storms are common during the peak of summer, and that’s what we saw (again) Saturday afternoon. As Sea breeze boundaries moved inland and merged, plenty of storms formed.

Of course, summer thunderstorms feed off of heat and humidity. There will be high amounts of both, heading into Sunday. We’re expecting seasonal temperature highs in the lower 90’s. However, (when you factor in the humidity) the heat index “feels like” temperature will be close to 100°.

The forecast model (shown here) displays and forecasts scattered downpours that could form during the late afternoon time frame. Adjust your outdoor plans accordingly and be prepared to move inside if you hear thunder, or see lightning.

Similar conditions are likely to hang on, into Monday. Steering winds should tend to force the majority of storms toward inland (interior) locations.

All in all, the rain chance doesn’t deviate much from what’s typical in late July (and even early August).

In the Tropics, we continue to follow a series of mostly distant and weak tropical waves. These may tend to “struggle” since there’s a good deal of Saharan Dust. The drier air will probably keep the waves in check, preventing them from getting very strong as they push westward.