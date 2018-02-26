Sea breeze showers are developing on this hot and humid Monday afternoon. Look for the activity to wind down once we start to lose the heating of the day just after sunset. This pattern of activity firing up in the afternoons will continue the majority of the week. However, temperatures will soar into the upper 80’s (near records) by Friday ahead of a cold front. This next front is promising to cool temperatures down for the weekend. Most of the models are showing the upper 50’s to low 60’s for overnight lows and daytime highs in the middle 70’s. A nice treat is ahead!

Hot and humid weather will continue for most of the week. By Friday, a cold front could move in! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6ndYovWQIr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 26, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7