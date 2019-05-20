Sea breeze pattern continues

High pressure will remain in charge this week. Therefore, look for a sea breeze pattern to continue. This is a typical Summer-like trend where we tend to see a morning/overnight passing shower with lots of hot sunshine in the afternoon to help showers and isolated storms to develop along the sea breeze boundaries. Eventually the inland activity will march toward the Gulf coast.

The only change this week we are expecting, is the wind to turn breezy to windy along the coast Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather producing disorganized clouds and rain showers a few hundred miles Southwest of Bermuda. Models are hinting at an area of low pressure forming within that disturbance today, possibly becoming a subtropical or tropical system tonight or Tuesday. However, if that manages to happen, it will be short-lived before merging with a front. It has a medium chance to develop in the next 48 hours. This area is no threat to the United States.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7