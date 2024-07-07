Following a toasty start to the weekend Saturday with peak feels-like temperatures generally in the upper 90s to low 100s, the heat will be turned up a notch with those heat indicies in the 105-110F range for many locations.

As a result, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 10AM through 6PM for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties given the danger this heat poses.

In addition to the heat will be a slightly higher risk for seeing anytime showers and storms. Expect spotty to isolated showers rolling onshore during the morning with plenty of dry breaks. Then there will be the potential for a few afternoon storms, especially inland and to our west given a south-southeast breeze.

This surge of moisture and uptick in rain chances today is courtesy of a tropical wave passing by just to our south. Behind this wave is then a plume of Saharan dust that moves across much of South Florida Monday into Tuesday.

The dust will be most widespread across the Florida Keys and Miami-Dade County where rain chances will be low and skies very hazy. If any showers or storms manage to develop, they will favor Broward County where the dust will be more diffuse early week.

Then around the Wednesday time frame is when we will be watching a weakening area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere. This along with less dust will aid in a higher risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. That will pass by to our west by the end of the week but the chance for rain will linger, although it does not look to be substantially high. Temperatures will remain high, however, hovering in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Beryl has continued to struggle strengthening since impacting the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday. It does remain forecast to intensify back into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the Texas Gulf coast Monday morning, however, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge to parts of the state early week.