It certainly was a hot day on Saturday with the first Excessive Heat Warning of the year issued and more heat is in store this Sunday with a Heat Advisory in effect for all of South Florida for peak feels-like temperatures up to 108-111F.

Expect sunshine and mostly dry conditions this morning to give way to increasing clouds and passing showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. It should then turn dry with some clearing of the clouds for the evening.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into our new week with some extra clouds around from time-to-time early in the week.

We can thank an upper level low lurking over the southeastern US. That will provide a southwest steering flow throughout the week while moisture levels will remain high enough to promote the daily opportunity for scattered showers and storms. We’re not looking at an overly wet forecast but it will stay unsettled.

High temperatures will also stay hot and above average in the low to mid 90s!

