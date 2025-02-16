So far the weekend has been beautiful with sunshine and a warm breeze!

It will be a similar situation this Sunday before a weakening front arrives on Presidents’ Day, which is this Monday, leading to more clouds and a minor temperature drop.

Before then, expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with high temperatures forecast to be warmer into the mid to upper 80s.

Miami even has a shot at tying today’s record high of 88F set back in 1897!

Then the aforementioned front arrives early Monday morning, leading to a very minor drop in temperatures and additional cloud cover. Monday lows will be in the mid 60s to low 70s while highs will be closer to normal in the upper 70s for most locations.

It then turns briefly warmer midweek ahead of another front. Expect some showers Tuesday with more humidity in place as sunshine gradually builds back in.

Wednesday in trending warmer given quicker forecast progress of this next front. Then a drop in temperatures is forecast for Friday and Saturday as the front clears through.

How big of a drop remains uncertain but the current forecast low for Friday is 63F and forecast high is 76F at Miami.