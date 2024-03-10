Following a sizzling Saturday when some locations hit 90F for a high temperature, another round of 90s will be possible in a few locations this afternoon as the heat get squeezed out and maximized ahead of our next front.

Widespread highs in the upper 80s are forecast this afternoon across mainland South Florida, which will come close to the record, especially in Miami.

Expect partly cloudy skies during the morning with a spotty shower, then increasing clouds and isolated showers during the afternoon as the front arrives from the north. The rain will not be a big deal today as it will mainly involve a quick, passing shower.

Behind this front will be a push of cooler temperatures and less humid air as winds veer out of the northeast early week. That will allow for a return to lows in the 60s and highs perhaps a degree below average in the upper 70s!

Enjoy that because temperatures and humidity gradually climb throughout the week with highs back in the mid 80s by next weekend along with moderate humidity levels.

The week is forecast to be rather quiet with sunshine and only the chance for isolated showers on Wednesday.