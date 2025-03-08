Following an end of work week chill with cold mornings and pleasant afternoons, a big reversal is ahead this weekend.

We’re still waking up to cool temperatures this Saturday morning with widespread lows in the upper 50s to low 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties courtesy of a calm wind. That wind will pick up during the day out of the south-southwest, however, ushering in warmer temperatures.

We can thank high pressure moving away from South Florida, now placing us on “its warm side.”

Expect abundant sunshine and a nice breach breeze this Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night, most of the country “Springs forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. That means we will lose an hour of sleep and the sunrise and sunset times will be pushed back an hour later.

It then turns even warmer on Sunday with near-record heat expected. Highs are forecast to surge into the upper 80s for numerous locations.

It will stay warm through Monday until our next cold front arrives during the afternoon hours. Monday will feature increasing clouds, whipping winds with gusts over 30 mph and a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through. Before and after that line, it will likely be dry so Monday will not be characterized as a wet, rainy day by any means.

Behind that front, another round of cool, pleasant temperatures returns with lows forecast to fall back down to the 50s Tuesday and potentially Wednesday morning!

It will also turn sunny and dry for the rest of next week!