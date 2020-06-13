SCHEDULE YOUR OUTDOOR PLANS FOR TODAY

Tropical moisture is forecast to spread across our area as the weekend progresses. This is expected to increase our rain chances through the next few days. However, our Saturday had a decent start with a mix of sun & clouds and a few spotty to isolated showers moving in from the Atlantic waters.
Let’s talk about this so-called “tropical moisture” that we have been monitoring the last few days and how it will impact our area in the days to come. Across the Caribbean we find a plume of moisture that will slowly lift north and spread across South Florida later this weekend. Farther north across Florida we find a stalled front extending from the Mid-Atlantic across north Florida and down into the Gulf of Mexico. As the moisture spreads across our state, the stalled front to our north will help “trap” that moisture over South Florida. This will help increase our cloud cover and rain/storm chances next few days.
Fortunately for us, today will NOT be a washout of a day! While South Florida can expect scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms in the forecast, an onshore flow (winds out of the East) will eventually push most of the rain and thunderstorms west towards Interior & Gulf Coast areas later this afternoon. So if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, today would be the better of the 2 weekend days to get them done before our weather becomes a bit more unsettled.
So how long will the expected rain stick around for? Today will be more of a typical weather pattern with scattered showers & a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. By Sunday and Monday, however, it looks like South Florida will be stuck in a soggy setup. And while Sunday and Monday look to be the wettest 2 days of the week, there will be a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms through at least the first half of the work week. Once we get through this wetter weather pattern, it looks like South Florida will finally be able to transition to a more typical weather pattern.