There is enough moisture in the air to fuel scattered to numerous showers and storms mainly inland this afternoon. Highs will be hot in the low 90’s and feeling more like the 100’s, so today through Wednesday we will be cranking up the air conditioners with a typical Summer pattern in place. If models are right and a front a approaches the Southeast United States, coastal areas will seem wetter late week as steering winds turning out of the West-Southwest. Stay tuned!

Scattered to numerous showers & storms possible today, but mainly inland with plenty of moisture to fuel activity. By tomorrow/Wednesday, look for a morning passing shower on the breeze & afternoon inland storms. Fewer in coverage. Highs in the low 90's. pic.twitter.com/ZxUebWNSqh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 21, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Claudette strengthens Monday morning over land in North Carolina back into a tropical storm. It will exit the mid-Atlantic coastal waters today and possibly strengthening some over the Gulf Stream waters. However, it is moving fast to the East-Northeast and likely to fall apart before reaching the Canadian Maritimes by Tuesday. The Tropical Storm Warning for North Carolina was discontinued since the bulk of the rain and gusty winds have moved off the coast.

A well-defined tropical wave located a few hundred miles to the East of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center says that it will have a small chance to grow stronger before it reaches a wall of drier air and stronger upper-level winds that will limited development. It is moving West around 15 mph.

A tropical wave located 900 miles E/SE of the Windward Islands is moving W around 15 mph. Some development possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less favorable for growth. NHC giving it a low chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/jpTYTwx1yZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 21, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7