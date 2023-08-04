High pressure in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico is funneling enough available moisture to trigger rounds of scattered to numerous showers and storms once again today. Same ingredients present for the weekend, but we could see fewer storms on Sunday.

Early next week, temperatures climb back into the mid 90’s in the afternoon and nearing heat advisory criteria. Typical rain chances between a 50-60% will remain in the forecast through much of the week.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7