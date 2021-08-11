Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far, especially thanks to the nice weather conditions we have been enjoying. This morning was a mostly quiet one with only a few isolated showers over our area. Temperatures did start off on the warm side well into the 80s across many South Florida spots. Just another Summer morning in South Florida!

High pressure is once again in control of our weather pattern and is responsible for the easterly wind pattern that we have been seeing. That will help tap into some moisture over the Atlantic and bring in a shower from time to time throughout the day today. So other than a few scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm during the early afternoon hours, our rain chances will remain typical with the focal point of afternoon thunderstorms shifting towards the Gulf Coast through the second half of the day.

While our rain chances remain somewhat average for this time of year, we will be keeping a close eye on the Tropics through the rest of the week. Tropical storm Fred continues to move on its WNW track, inching closer and closer to the South Florida general area as we head into the end of the workweek. It’s current trajectory does take it near the high terrain of Hispaniola so we will have to see what land interaction, if any, plays a role on Fred ‘s future track and intensity. For now, South Florida should plan on increasing wind and tropical rain late Friday night and into the weekend.

Speaking of which, South Florida can expect a better chance for tropical rain and stronger winds as we head into the upcoming weekend. We will even see wind speeds picking up as we head into Friday. And since we don’t know exactly how close Tropical Storm Fred will get to South Florida (or its intensity once it does come closer to South Florida), we need to monitor updates as they are issued. The good news is that we are not expecting an intense storm as it gets closer to South Florida. Unfortunately, it looks like showers will stick around through the weekend and possibly into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve.

Have a great rest of your day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.