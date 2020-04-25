Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Most of the rain we had across Miami-Dade is now offshore, and we are left with cloudy skies across our area. More rain could be on the way as we head into the afternoon.

Today, it will be easier to stay indoors! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with on-and-off activity. Temperatures will be on the steamy side once again due to winds out of the SSW.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, some strong storms will be possible today across South Florida.

Here’s your day planner for today! Scattered showers & storms possible later today, with a few of those storms possibly on the strong side.

Rain chances will last into tomorrow, as well, as a front approaches South Florida. After the front moves through, it will give way to much drier air with sunny skies & less humidity.

Ahead of an incoming front, temperatures will be steamy and near records this weekend. After the front clears, temperatures will be much cooler with highs closer to average for this time of year beginning Monday.

Have a great day, South Florida!