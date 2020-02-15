Scattered Rain this Weekend!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!
We have a lingering front to our south along with winds coming off of the ocean for today. Because of that, expect scattered showers, more clouds, and average highs this afternoon.
Grab your umbrellas! The best chance of rain will be later on this afternoon. Showers should begin to taper of later tonight.
Showers will be possible this weekend, followed by drier conditions in time for Presidents Day, which will last into the beginning of next week. By the end of the work week, another cold front could bring us another round of showers.
The forecast looks great for Presidents Day Monday! Dry conditions will prevail with warm temperatures. Enjoy the 3-day weekend!
Here’s your 7-day forecast!
Have a great day, South Florida!