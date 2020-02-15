Scattered Rain this Weekend!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

We have a lingering front to our south along with winds coming off of the ocean for today. Because of that, expect scattered showers, more clouds, and average highs this afternoon.

Good morning, South Florida! We have a lingering front to our south along with winds coming off of the ocean for today. Because of that, expect scattered showers, more clouds, and average highs this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0vABTUd7Uc — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 15, 2020

Grab your umbrellas! The best chance of rain will be later on this afternoon. Showers should begin to taper of later tonight.

Grab your umbrellas! The best chance of rain will be later on this afternoon. Showers should begin to taper of later tonight. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JaXmHO8eyy — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 15, 2020

Showers will be possible this weekend, followed by drier conditions in time for Presidents Day, which will last into the beginning of next week. By the end of the work week, another cold front could bring us another round of showers.

Showers will be possible this weekend, followed by drier conditions in time for Presidents Day, which will last into the beginning of next week. By the end of the work week, another cold front could bring us another round of showers. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/aMKtzEWPTz — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 15, 2020

The forecast looks great for Presidents Day Monday! Dry conditions will prevail with warm temperatures. Enjoy the 3-day weekend!

PRESIDENTS DAY: The forecast looks great for Monday! Dry conditions will prevail with warm temperatures. Enjoy the 3-day weekend! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/J84BMG6N5p — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 15, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast!

Here's your 7-day forecast in case you missed it this morning #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bV46ZJKeCF — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 15, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!