Hopefully everyone had a great week despite the torrential downpours South Florida experienced every single day. Tropical moisture has been funneled into our area, leaving South Florida ‘ripe for rain’ every afternoon. And today was no different! Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms moved Southwest to Northeast across most of our mainland areas of South Florida. Some spots flooded from all the rain. The flood watch that had been issued earlier in the week for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward has now been extended through at least Saturday evening as the potential for more heavy rain remains in the forecast through the start of the weekend.

Clouds will linger over our area tonight with the possibility of a few showers still developing. But as we work our way into the start of the weekend, South Florida can expect another round of rain and thunderstorms. The good news is there will still be some dry time to start the weekend off. So if you have any outdoor plans or errands to run, make sure to get outside through the first half of Saturday as we could see quiet conditions to start off the day. But shortly after lunchtime, rain and thunderstorms will develop to the southwest of our area and spread across Miami-Dade and Broward County through the remainder of the afternoon. Some of that rain could lead to flooding concern and could even linger into the early evening hours.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. While the weekend starts off as a possible soaker, Sunday may be somewhat spared. While there will still be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, overall coverage of the rain might be lower than we have seen in previous days. So through a good chunk of the day on Sunday South Florida can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. And then another round of storms will be possible late in the day as well. Unlike Saturday, the day may not start off as dry on Sunday but there will be more dry time in between the showers and storms. High temperatures throughout the weekend will remain in the upper 80s as a warm tropical air mass remains in place.

Looking ahead, as the remnants of Arlene begin to fizzle, dry air will begin to move into South Florida. This will significantly (and finally) lower our rain chances as we start the next work week. Instead of heavy downpours and strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, isolated showers will return to the forecast through at least the first half of the work week. High temperatures during this time will reach the lower 90s while humidity levels remain high across South Florida. Unfortunately, all good things do come to an end and by the end of the work week we could be looking at more tropical moisture moving into South Florida once again. If this moisture holds together, we could be looking at a few soggy days by the end of the week that could linger into the start of next weekend.

