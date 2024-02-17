Some big changes are ahead this weekend, so if you’re looking forward to warm and dry weather, then take advantage of Saturday because Sunday will feature rain and isolated thunderstorms.

It’s all because of a front positioned over the northern Gulf of Mexico and Southeast US this Saturday morning, which will reach South Florida during the day Sunday.

Ahead of this front, it’s all about the heat with highs temperatures Saturday in the low to mid 80s paired with more humidity courtesy of a southwest wind. It won’t be a completely sunny day with the clear, blue skies. Instead, skies will be bright but just filtered due to thin upper clouds.

Besides an isolated afternoon shower chance, most areas will be dry this Saturday. That starts to change Saturday night as the front continues to sink south, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible, especially across northern and western areas.

Then on Sunday is when the widespread rain moves in. There are still signals that a good chunk of South Florida could experience mainly dry conditions during the morning, but rain during the afternoon and evening hours is likely.

Some of this rain could be heavy with many locations primed to experience 1-2 inches of rainfall from this system. Isolated areas of flooding will be possible but at least severe weather is unlikely and not expected.

The rain will continue through much of our Sunday night before conditions improve on Monday just in time for President’s Day weekend.

Given that a front will have crossed by Monday as an area of low pressure organizes over the Bahamas along this front, that will help draw in cooler temperatures and breezy conditions starting Monday.

Expect highs only in the low 70s Monday with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Then plenty of sunshine returns for the rest of the week with cool mornings and mild afternoons.