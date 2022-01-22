Happy weekend South Florida!

We are waiting on a cold front to move through late morning. Once it gets here, it will leave some clouds and showers behind. In fact, our best chance of seeing showers will be this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will range close to 80 degrees. Overnight, skies gradually clear and cooling takes place.

By Sunday, wake up temperatures will be in the low 60’s and highs pleasantly cool in the low 70’s. Winds also increase out of the North as the jet stream dives South throughout the day helping chilly air to work down the Florida Peninsula and we will feel it come Monday. Lows are forecast in the low 50’s with some areas in the upper 40’s. This could be the coldest temperatures so far this Winter season. Stay tuned!

DAY PLANNER calls for a cold front to move through early today leaving clouds behind and potential for some showers through this evening. Highs will range in the upper 70's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CD9hxUVjIF — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 22, 2022

RAIN CHANCE still higher than normal for today as a front crosses through leaving some moisture behind. Showers possible especially this afternoon & evening. Conditions gradually dry out overnight. Chances go up once again midweek as we follow another cold front. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/s6u8nwN9a2 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 22, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7