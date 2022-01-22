Happy weekend South Florida!
We are waiting on a cold front to move through late morning. Once it gets here, it will leave some clouds and showers behind. In fact, our best chance of seeing showers will be this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will range close to 80 degrees. Overnight, skies gradually clear and cooling takes place.
By Sunday, wake up temperatures will be in the low 60’s and highs pleasantly cool in the low 70’s. Winds also increase out of the North as the jet stream dives South throughout the day helping chilly air to work down the Florida Peninsula and we will feel it come Monday. Lows are forecast in the low 50’s with some areas in the upper 40’s. This could be the coldest temperatures so far this Winter season. Stay tuned!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7