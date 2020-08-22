SATURDAY 11AM ADVISORY ON LAURA

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
What a week for us here in South Florida! We started the work week off with widespread thunderstorms each afternoon but then just as things were starting to get a bit more normal around here, the tropics became very active. With three systems at one point between the Caribbean and the Atlantic. And one of those systems we have been watching very closely! Our weekend is starting off on the breezy side and that brought in some showers across the Keys and clouds across all of South Florida. Some good news: things are starting to finally look a lot better for us as far as the tropics are concerned!
Clouds rolling through South Florida this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QbqXKJNYmT
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 22, 2020
Let’s start with our local weather and what we can expect for today, Saturday. While the Keys started off rather wet this morning due to moisture coming off of Tropical Storm Marco in the Caribbean, the rest of South Florida woke up to breezy conditions. We have high pressure over the Atlantic waters and that has brought a southeasterly wind back into our forecast. And as we are all too familiar with, a wind off the water usually means a few showers during the early morning hours and then eventually the focal point for afternoon thunderstorms and rain tend to be across our inland locations and out towards the gulf coast. Well today will be exactly that. We’ll see a few passing showers and maybe even a seabreeze shower or isolated thunderstorm during the late morning and early afternoon (especially across western suburbs of Miami Dade and Broward County) and then our afternoon will be a muggy and breezy one. Our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the 90s…just another afternoon in South Florida!
Anytime breezy showers possible today with a few isolated thunderstorms later today. Afternoon storms will be inland-focused today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hN448yDp9B
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 22, 2020
The second half of our weekend brings some changes to the forecast. As we continue to keep an eye on the tropics, Sunday will be a transitional day for us. Some of our areas, especially our coastal locations, will begin to see the breeze building just a bit more during the day on Sunday. And by the afternoon I wouldn’t be surprised to see an increase in some fast-moving showers pushing through our area. That’s not to say that Sunday will be a washout by any means! But just know that as a tropical system gets closer and closer to our area, we could see the chance of a few showers increase throughout the day. Our afternoon high temperatures will also remain in the 90s but will feel like the hundreds and we will see increasing clouds especially as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. It’s not until Monday where we could really see conditions deteriorate across our areas. And that’s because of Tropical Storm Laura.
Breezy anytime showers today will give way to a breezy and mostly cloudy Sunday. Better chance for downpours late in the day. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2hbNY3B32X
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 22, 2020
The latest advisory looks promising for us here in South Florida. Well, at least for most of us. While Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to cross just to the south of our area (somewhere between the Florida Straits & Cuba), the Lower Keys could see the most indirect impacts from the system as it crosses into the Gulf of Mexico. the latest forecast track keeps all of mainland South Florida and most of the Florida Keys out of the cone. A sliver of the lower Keys still remains in the cone as of the Saturday 11am advisory. We will see limited strengthening next few days due to land interaction with the high terrain of Hispaniola and Cuba but as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, Laura could rapidly intensify and possibly make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast as a Cat 1 hurricane.
11am track keeps Laura interacting with the high terrain of Hispaniola & Cuba through Monday, which should limit strengthening next few days. Once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, Laura should intensify & could make landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane along the N. Gulf Coast. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/f2qSpaTDCX
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 22, 2020
So due to a nearby tropical system in our area, we could see breezy downpours starting Sunday and especially Monday. Some showers are still possible on Tuesday. Monday looks to be potentially the wettest day for us here in South Florida with breezy tropical downpours moving through our area at any given time. Tuesday will be more of a transitional day back to a more typical summertime weather pattern for us but we could still see some tropical downpours from time to time. After that things should begin to go back to normal for us here in South Florida as we go into the middle and end of the workweek. Now that’s not to say we won’t see any showers and thunderstorms. After all, this is South Florida and we are in the middle of summer!
While most of South Florida is now out of the cone, breezy downpours will be possible starting late Sunday & Monday. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/S1CP3hjio3
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 22, 2020
