Lately the south Florida weather pattern has remained consistent. We’ve seen a steady mix of sun and summer showers with most rain bands crossing Broward and Miami-Dade locations during the late night and early morning hours. The only recent change has involved a bigger breeze from the east. That stronger, sometimes gusty, flow will hold through Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph or higher, as High Pressure builds back over the region from the north and northeast.

The latest forecast calls for yet another change, eventually, as the week wears on. The difference involves a deepening, developing weather feature over the Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas. It’s an atmospheric spin (non-tropical) that’s known as an Upper level Low. This type of disturbance includes a cool pocket of air which typically sets off areas of rain and storms. The most recent forecast model (GFS, or sometimes called the American model) shows the Upper Low reaching the NW Bahama islands by Wednesday. Then, from Wednesday into Thursday, the broad low will churn closer to Florida’s east coast. With its close proximity, we’ll see conditions becoming more unsettled. We’re expecting an uptick in wet weather plus any developing thunderstorms will be capable of strong, damaging winds and possible hail. Will it last? The Upper Low should weaken and drift north by the start of the weekend. At that time, we’ll revert to more isolated showers from time to time.

