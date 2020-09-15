Sally Set To Soak The Gulf Coast

We are tracking 4 areas in the tropics and monitoring 3 others for development.

Here is a look at the 4 systems we are tracking, plus the 3 we are monitoring for development. Incredibly busy season! @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics #stormstation pic.twitter.com/CNaam0AgM7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 15, 2020

Tracking Sally

Sally is set to produce historic flooding along portions of the Gulf coast states since it will craw Northward waiting to get picked up by a front currently over the nations midsection. Life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. Models are predicting 10-20 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 30 inches.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will pass near the coast of Southeastern Louisiana today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday.

#Sally is forecast to produce historic amounts of rain along portions of the Northern Gulf coast as it crawls Northward. Also, hurricane-force winds, storm surge & isolated tornadoes possible through Wednesday. @7weather @7weather pic.twitter.com/qFBp7CXHOf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 15, 2020

Local Weather

Weak high pressure is trying to build over South Florida, in the wake of Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. Plenty of moisture is still available for us to see the sea breeze firing up some showers and storms this afternoon and evening, mainly inland and along the Gulf coast. All in all, we are back under the typical Summertime pattern where showers and storms will be developing from both the Atlantic and Gulf sea breezes meeting.

Temperatures will be near normal or slightly warmer, highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

By the weekend, remnants of Sally merging with a front could make for wetter conditions into early next week.

Look for more sunshine to heat temperatures into the upper 80's to low 90's this afternoon. Isolated sea breeze storms possible mainly inland into Southwest Florida. Back to typical pattern most of the week. Gets wetter over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/jYwLZFc0Gi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 15, 2020

