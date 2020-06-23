Saharan Dust & Summer Heat

Local Forecast

As high pressure remains anchored over the region and across the Western Atlantic Ocean, a large plume of Saharan Dust will trickle into South Florida gradually. The Dust particles is breathing irritant and those who suffer from respiratory issues, should limit outdoor exposure. It going to stick around into early Saturday. Also, it will keep thunderstorms activity at a minimum and provide for colorful sunrises and sunsets!

High pressure in control with a nice ocean breeze. It will help filter Saharan Dust into the region over the next few days. Therefore, it will be hot, hazy with a few inland storms developing each afternoon. Highs in the 90's & feeling like the 100's. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/DahRG0mYjo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2020

The Summer heat is on! Feels like temperatures when you factor the high humidity will range between 105 to 109 degrees over the next few days.

FEELING LIKE THE TRIPLE DIGITS- Heat index values will range between 105 to 109 degrees for an hour or two this afternoon, especially over the interior sections. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water if outdoors for a long period of time. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/yoRqu12ksZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2020

Always a good reminder that staying cool is the best way to fight the Summer heat. Drink plenty of water to keep you hydrated. Also, NEVER leave children and pets unattended in parked vehicles!

HEAT SAFETY- Please protect yourself from the hot Summer days ahead by drinking plenty of water. Also, don't ever leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. The main message is to try to stay as cool as possible! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ujLtu1TAep — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2020

Today in the Tropics

Subtropical Depression Four is moving Northeast and little change is expected in strength. In fact, it will not impact the U.S. and should fall apart over colder waters on Wednesday.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Depression Four is moving northeastward with little change in strength. The cone will continue to move away from the U.S. coast. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7t2A5y4YBZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7