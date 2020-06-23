Saharan Dust & Summer Heat

Local Forecast
As high pressure remains anchored over the region and across the Western Atlantic Ocean, a large plume of Saharan Dust will trickle into South Florida gradually. The Dust particles is breathing irritant and those who suffer from respiratory issues, should limit outdoor exposure. It going to stick around into early Saturday. Also, it will keep thunderstorms activity at a minimum and provide for colorful sunrises and sunsets!
The Summer heat is on! Feels like temperatures when you factor the high humidity will range between 105 to 109 degrees over the next few days.
Always a good reminder that staying cool is the best way to fight the Summer heat. Drink plenty of water to keep you hydrated. Also, NEVER leave children and pets unattended in parked vehicles!
Today in the Tropics
Subtropical Depression Four is moving Northeast and little change is expected in strength. In fact, it will not impact the U.S. and should fall apart over colder waters on Wednesday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7